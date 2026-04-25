If Wishes Could Kill On OTT: Where To Watch South Korean Horror Drama Series?

If Wishes Could Kill |

If Wishes Could Kill is a South Korean horror drama series which is written by Park Joong-seop and directed by Park Youn-seo. The youth Korean mystery series follows five students who must uncover the truth behind Girigo, a mysterious wish-granting application. The series, which has been creating buzz online, is now streaming on OTT.

Netflix announces streaming details

Streaming giant Netflix has announced the streaming details of the series. Sharing the intriguing pictures on X (formerly Twitter), it captioned, "A new and short Korean series has arrived on Netflix titled If Wishes Could Kill. Its story is about a mysterious app that grants your wishes, but the price? Your life! And from there, the events begin. The weekend series you'll finish in one sitting."

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What is If Wishes Could Kill all about?

The series revolves around a group of students at Seorin High School who discover a mysterious mobile application named Girigo that claims to grant users' deepest desires. Their lives turn upside down when a student of their class mysteriously dies after granting a wish. Soon, they discover a connection between death, paranormal activities, and the application. What happens when they decide to stop the cycle of deaths by investigating the application's origin? Will they be able to get success in their mission, or will it lead to something ominous?

Cast and characters: Who plays what?

The series features Jeon So-young as Yoo Se-ah, Baek Sun-ho as Kim Geon-woo, Kang Mi-na as Lim Na-ri, Hyun Woo-seok as Kang Ha-joon, Lee Hyo-je as Choi Hyeon-wook, Jeon So-nee as Ha-sal, and Roh Jae-won as Bang-ul, among others. The eight-episode series is produced by CJ ENM Studios and Kairos Makers.

If Wishes Could Kill FAQs:

What is If Wishes Could Kill about?

If Wishes Could Kill is a South Korean horror drama series that revolves around the dark consequences of wishes coming true, blending supernatural elements with psychological suspense.

Where to watch If Wishes Could Kill?

The series is now streaming on Netflix.

How many episodes does If Wishes Could Kill have?

The series has a total of eight episodes.

What genre does the show belong to?

It falls under horror, thriller, and supernatural drama, with strong psychological elements.

Is If Wishes Could Kill based on a true story?

No, the series is a fictional narrative inspired by supernatural and horror concepts.