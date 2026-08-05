Perez Hilton Hospitalised After He Appeared To Harm Himself On Livestream; Authorities Confirm He Is Safe

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was taken to a local hospital after authorities responded to reports of a concerning social media livestream from his Miami home. Officials confirmed that he was safely recovered and is now receiving medical attention.

According to Page Six, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office received multiple calls about "an individual live streaming acts of self-harm on social media." Deputies were then dispatched to Hilton's residence to conduct a welfare check.

In a statement shared with the outlet, the sheriff's office said officers spoke with Hilton's family members, who were present at the scene. After confirming that the 48-year-old was alone inside the house, deputies initially chose to "tactfully disengage" while continuing to monitor the situation.

The statement later confirmed that Hilton had been safely taken into care.

"The individual has been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention," the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities also stated that mental health support was being provided to those close to him. "The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Crisis Response Unit and Licensed Mental Health Professionals are also on scene providing support and resources to the individual's family."

Hilton's representatives, Golden Artists Entertainment Co-CEOs Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan, also addressed the situation in a statement to TMZ. "We are aware of the concerning content circulating online" involving Hilton, they said.

The representatives added, "At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him. Our primary concern is Perez's health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family. Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further."

They also thanked well-wishers for their concern and requested privacy for Hilton and his family.

Perez Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., is the father of three children, all born via surrogacy.

Recent health struggles

The latest incident comes just months after Hilton opened up about a series of serious health issues. In March, he revealed in a YouTube video that he spent 21 days in hospital after taking flu medication on an empty stomach.

"My stupidity landed me in the hospital for 21 days. It was the worst and best thing that's ever happened to me," Hilton said, describing the ordeal as a "crazy saga."

He explained, "I developed an ulcer and then a perforation and then sepsis," after taking medication without food.

Reflecting on the experience, Hilton said it changed his priorities. "I'm going to have dinner with my kids and my mom every night from now on," he shared.

A month later, in April, Hilton disclosed another medical emergency, revealing that doctors had discovered what he described as a "massive" blood clot. "I have a deep vein thrombosis," he said, adding that he would undergo a "thrombectomy" procedure.

He also expressed gratitude that the condition had been diagnosed in time. "I am so thankful to God that we caught this early because if that blood clot had gone to my lungs or my heart, it could have been real bad," Hilton said.

Following that health scare, Hilton also spoke about experiencing a renewed sense of faith.

"God presented himself to me and then did something. Something I can only call miraculous... it was real, and this has been life-changing," he said.

He added, "I've been crying, but happy tears. Happy tears. Because this is just, this is just so crazy. I've been reading the Bible, and so much of what is said here I had already been thinking of. It's just overwhelming in the best, most beautiful way."