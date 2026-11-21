Hailey Bieber Reveals Suicidal Thoughts Amid Years Of Online Harassment | Instagram

Model and Rhode founder Hailey Bieber has opened up about the intense online hate and harassment she faced following her marriage to singer Justin Bieber, revealing that the experience took a severe toll on her mental health and led her to experience suicidal thoughts.

Hailey Bieber Recalls Suicidal Thoughts Amid Online Hate

Justin was previously in an on-and-off relationship with singer Selena Gomez for nearly a decade before the two parted ways. Months after his split from Selena, Justin married Hailey in 2018. Since then, the internet has frequently pitted Hailey and Selena against each other, with fans often comparing the two.

Although the two women attempted to put the speculation to rest and even posed together at the Academy Museum Gala in 2023, the online discussions have continued over the years.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'People Telling Me To Kill Myself...'

Speaking at The New York Times' DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday, Hailey recalled the disturbing treatment she received from strangers and social media users.

"The way people were making me feel... I had people telling me to kill myself in the comments every single day. I was going through a time where people were yelling at me in the street," the Rhode founder shared during her panel.

'Never Experienced Anything Like That Before'

She further recalled how people would publicly pit her against Selena, saying, "People were putting tip jars up in Starbucks of me versus this person," referring to Gomez.

Opening up about how deeply the constant hostility affected her, Hailey admitted that she had never experienced anything similar before. She said, "I had never experienced anything like that before. So the way that people were making me feel was that maybe it would be better if I wasn't here anymore. Because that's how intense I felt other people's feelings were towards me at the time."

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!