'People Talk About Me In Disturbing Way': Shweta Tiwari EXPOSES Trolls Over Abusive Slurs, Questions Their Respect For Women

Shweta Tiwari EXPOSES Trolls Over Abusive Slurs, QUESTIONS Their Respect For Women |

Shweta Tiwari recently hit back at trolls through a strongly worded social media post, calling out the use of an offensive slur against women online. The actress also shared screenshots of profiles belonging to people who allegedly used the derogatory term against her.

Shweta wrote, “Today I want to talk about something that is both deeply concerning and unfortunately very common on social media: calling a woman "r****."

The actress claimed that men of different ages and professions casually come online and use the offensive term against women. She said she was shocked to find that many of those using such language are not necessarily uneducated or from troubled backgrounds. According to Shweta, some come from educated and respectable families and even have wives, daughters, mothers and sisters.

Shweta then shared profiles of some of the men who allegedly used the slur against her, including people who identified themselves as doctors and those who posted pictures with their families. She wrote, “And I thought how do you go home to that family after speaking to another woman like this?” She also pointed out that one of the profiles she checked appeared to support Raj Thackeray, prompting her to question how someone could claim to stand for a community while allegedly disrespecting women.

She added, “People who proudly identify themselves as Marathi manus coming into women's DMs and calling them "r**", I genuinely have to ask: Is this what being a Marathi manus has come to mean?”** Shweta also questioned Thackeray over whether such behaviour was acceptable.

Making her stance clear, Shweta wrote, “Because a woman doesn't lose her dignity just because you don't know her.” She added, “Respect women not only the women you love, but women, Period.”

Shweta further revealed that she was watching Parul Gulati’s Instagram Live the previous day when she saw people allegedly calling both her and Parul the offensive term. “I genuinely don't understand how this has become normal. Sometimes, people even talk about me and my eight year old son and my daughter in very very disturbing way.” She said she was often shocked when she checked the profiles of such users and found that they had women in their own lives whom they would never want to be treated in the same manner.

Shweta ended her post with a question, “So what makes it acceptable to disrespect another woman who has absolutely nothing to do with you?”