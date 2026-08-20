Mallika Sherawat Wants To Set Shweta Tiwari Up With A European Man: 'He Will Cherish & Celebrate You'

Actresses Mallika Sherawat and Shweta Tiwari appear to have struck up a friendship on The Traitors Season 2. The two actors have been seen spending time together on the reality show, and their recent conversation about relationships has become a talking point.

In the sixth episode, Mallika, Shweta and Rhea Chakraborty were chatting in the billiards room when the topic turned to Shweta’s dating life. Mallika revealed that she had taken it upon herself to find a suitable partner for Shweta.

Mallika told Shweta, “I have promised her I am going to set her up with a nice European man. Who is going to cherish you, celebrate you.”

Rhea then asked Mallika whether she believed European men were better than Indian men to date. Mallika appeared surprised by the question and responded, “Is that even a question to ask? Are you out of your mind? Yes. But I am going to fix it up for sure.”

Shweta laughed at Mallika’s enthusiasm and asked, “Mere piche kyu par gaye (Why are you after me)?”

The conversation was eventually interrupted by Shalini Passi, who urged the three actors to stop discussing men and focus on the game.

Shweta Tiwari’s past comments on marriage

Shweta has also spoken about her experiences in marriage during the reality show. In the premiere episode, she made a statement about catching her former husbands allegedly cheating.

When host Karan Johar asked her, “You can't be that good at catching a liar,” Shweta replied, “Apne patiyon ko cheat karte huye maine hi pakda tha (I caught my husbands cheating on me).”

Shweta was previously married to actor Raja Chaudhary. The couple separated in 2007 after nine years of marriage, while their legal battle was finalised in 2012. She later married Abhinav Kohli in 2013, but the relationship ended after she filed for divorce in 2019 amid allegations of domestic discord and harassment.