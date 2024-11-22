 'People Misinterpret Our Equation': Badshah SLAMS Dating Rumours With Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir
Rapper Badshah finally responded to ongoing rumours about his relationship with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Addressing the speculation, he clarified that Hania is a good friend, and their bond is often misunderstood. The duo has been fueling dating rumours ever since they shared pictures and videos from their Dubai trip. Their frequent interactions on social media have only added to the buzz

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
File photo of Badshah with Hania Aamir | Instagram

While speaking at Sahitya AajTak 2024, Badshah said, "Hania is a very good friend of mine, and we share a great connection. We have a lot of fun whenever we meet, and that’s all there is to it. She is happy in her life and I am in mine."

"Our equation is wonderful, but people often misinterpret it and see what they want to believe," the rapper added.

article-image

On November 17, Hania had once again sparked relationship rumours with Badshah after she attended his concert in Dubai. She had posted a video on her Instagram story and it went viral within no time.

In the clip, Hania is seen bowing with folded hands, and the rapper respectfully mirrored the gesture. After her shout-out, the duo hugged each other warmly and the singer urged the crowd to applaud her.

"That's my beautiful friend! He's an absolute rockstar! Hero hai," Hania wrote along with the video.

Hania and Badshah's dating rumours

The artists sparked relationship rumours after they posted pictures with each other on Instagram in December 2023. Back then, a photo from their night out in Dubai also went viral.

Hania had earlier reacted to the rumours saying, "I sometimes think my only problem is that I'm not married. If I were, I would be spared from so many of these rumours."

