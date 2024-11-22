'People Misinterpret Our Equation': Badshah SLAMS Dating Rumours With Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir

File photo of Badshah with Hania Aamir | Instagram

Rapper Badshah has finally addressed the rumours of his relationship with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. He called Hania his good friend and added that people often misinterpret their equation. The duo never misses a chance to praise each other on social media. They have sparked dating rumours ever since they posted pictures and videos from their Dubai visit.

While speaking at Sahitya AajTak 2024, Badshah said, "Hania is a very good friend of mine, and we share a great connection. We have a lot of fun whenever we meet, and that’s all there is to it. She is happy in her life and I am in mine."

"Our equation is wonderful, but people often misinterpret it and see what they want to believe," the rapper added.

On November 17, Hania had once again sparked relationship rumours with Badshah after she attended his concert in Dubai. She had posted a video on her Instagram story and it went viral within no time.

In the clip, Hania is seen bowing with folded hands, and the rapper respectfully mirrored the gesture. After her shout-out, the duo hugged each other warmly and the singer urged the crowd to applaud her.

"That's my beautiful friend! He's an absolute rockstar! Hero hai," Hania wrote along with the video.

Chad Rajput Badshah hugs Pakistan's most favourite actress Hania Aamir in public and entire Pakistan seethes in anger. pic.twitter.com/ZMgUxG78kY — Lord Immy Kant (Eastern Exile) (@KantInEast) November 17, 2024

Hania and Badshah's dating rumours

The artists sparked relationship rumours after they posted pictures with each other on Instagram in December 2023. Back then, a photo from their night out in Dubai also went viral.

Hania had earlier reacted to the rumours saying, "I sometimes think my only problem is that I'm not married. If I were, I would be spared from so many of these rumours."