'People Loved To Hate Noina...': Barkha Bisht Bids Farewell To Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 As Her Character's Cancer Track Ends

Barkha Bisht Signs Off After Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Track Ends | Photo Via JioHotstar

Actress Barkha Bisht, seen as Noina in the hit television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (season 2), plays a negative character obsessed with Amar Upadhyay's Mihir Virani. In the latest episode, Tulsi, played by Smriti Irani, exposes Noina's fake cancer, burns the gathbandhan tied during her wedding with Mihir, and reveals that Noina is actually suffering from a peptic ulcer, not cancer.

Barkha Bisht Signs Off After Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Track Ends

After her track came to an end, Barkha penned a long note on her Instagram handle, confirming the conclusion of her character and bidding adieu to the show. She wrote, "We’ve created history with this show and I can’t thank everyone enough for the love and the trust..." Bisht also revealed that people 'loved to hate' Noina, adding that she couldn’t have asked for more. She expressed gratitude to the team, saying, A big thank you to the team who stood behind me at every step."

Check out the video:

'Noina Signs Off Now'

"@muzzudesai Sir, you are the best I have worked with … I have learnt so much from you… as a human being ! @khwaja_mughal13 thank you for being so effortless and easy to work with ! @ektarkapoor thank you for giving me Noina …. And for the trust in me ! Noina signs off for now …… until we meet again...!!!"

Netizens React

Soon after Barkha confirmed her exit, netizens praised her for her strong portrayal as Noina, saying that despite her character being hated, she performed well. A user wrote, "No matter what hate noina but can't ignore noina ...what an amazing character you played.. just simply love to hate noina! Will definitely miss your presence in show!"

Another added, "Your acting was absolutely beautiful and so natural. You made this character truly unforgettable. I’m really going to miss seeing you in this serial. Lots of love and best wishes for your next journey." A third wrote, "You were amazing as Noina, Yr performance made us hate Noina & dats exactly wat it shud happen whn u r n excellent actor. Kya aag lagai screen pe amazing."

Barkha Bisht married Indraneil Sengupta in 2008, and the couple were together for 14 years, sharing a daughter, Meira, born in October 2011. However, the two divorced in 2022, leaving fans shocked.