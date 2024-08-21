'People Like Nana Patekar Are Psychopaths': Tanushree Dutta Slams Actor As She Reacts To 'Useless' Hema Committee Report

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta called the recently-released Hema Committee Report 'useless' and said that sexual harassment survivors being denied work opportunities in the film industry shows 'no compassion'. Tanushree also slammed actors Nana Patekar and Dileep, who were accused of sexual misconduct in the past.

Reacting strongly to the Hema report, Tanushree told News18, "These committees and reports, I don’t understand them. I think they’re useless. It took them seven years to make a report on what happened in 2017? What’s the point of this new report anyway? All they had to do was arrest the accused and enforce a strong law and order system."

For those unversed, the actress had accused Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. In fact, she had also led the MeToo movement in 2018.

Further slamming the Krantiveer actor, Tanushree said, "People like Nana and Dileep are narcissistic psychopaths. There’s no cure for them. Only a vicious and vengeful man can do what they did. I don’t care about these committees. I have no trust in this system."

The actress also said that she believes no 'real' work is being done to punish those who have been accused.

What is HEMA report?

The Hema Report, officially known as the Justice Hema Committee Report, was commissioned by the Kerala government . The Justice HEMA Committee was formed in 2017 in the wake of a high-profile sexual assault case involving a prominent actress. The primary objective of its report is to investigate the working conditions, sexual harassment, and gender inequality faced by Malayalam actresses.

It reveals troubling truths about the Malayalam film industry, including the disturbing reality that many women are coerced into providing sexual favours to secure roles.