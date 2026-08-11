'People Inside Jail Are Better Than Outside': Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Interesting Details About Her Time Spent In Prison

Rhea Chakraborty On Her Jail Term | Instagram

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June 2020, actress Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in September 2020 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly supplying marijuana to the late actor. She was in jail for around 27 days before being granted bail. Recently, during an interaction with Tanmay Bhat, the actress revealed some interesting details about the time she spent in jail.

When she was asked what people do in jail for timepass, the actress said, "They sing, they dance, they make thecha."

Further talking about people she met inside the jail, Rhea stated, "People inside jail are better than people outside jail because most people, at least in the undertrial prison for women, are innocent, and there's no hierarchy. Everyone's equal, everyone is a number; there's no name."

When asked if she remembers her number, she first said, 'yes', but then quickly said, 'no'. Further, when she was asked about the food in jail, Rhea said, "Guys, I am writing this book, padh lena." When asked about the name of the book, she quipped, "The book is called Chudail ka badla."

The actress also joked about the food in jail and said, "Sushi milti hai jail mein, champagne milta hai, vada pav, chat."

Rhea Chakraborty upcoming projects

Rhea will next be seen in the reality show The Traitors season 2, which is all set to premiere on Amazing Prime Video on August 13, 2026. The show is hosted by Karan Johar and also features other celebs like Mallika Sherawat, Shweta Tiwati, Munawar Faruqui, Shalini Passi, Abhishek Malhan, Krystle D'Souza, Ranveer Brar, Dalip Tahil, Parul Gulati, Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Soundous Moufakir, Shahneel Gill, Sahil Salathia, and others.

The actress will also be seen in Netflix's series titled Family Business, which is directed by Hansal Mehta, and it also stars Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma.