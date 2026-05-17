'People Have Habit Of...': RJ Mahvash Reveals Why She Unfollowed Yuzvendra Chahal On Instagram Amid Breakup Rumours

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal |

RJ Mahvash and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal were previously romantically linked following his divorce from Dhanashree Verma. Although both repeatedly denied dating rumours and maintained that they are just friends, speculation continued to intensify as they were often spotted together in public on multiple occasions. Recently, fans began speculating that the duo had broken up after noticing that they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Months later, Mahvash has finally addressed the buzz and revealed the real reason behind the unfollow amid the split rumours.

RJ Mahvash Breaks Silence On Chahal Unfollow Buzz

Speaking to Pinkvilla, RJ Mahvash said, "People have a habit of making a fuss over small things. It is not such a big deal when you go through it. Like two friends had an argument and they follow-unfollowed each other. And the matter ends there. In fact, when you are comfortable talk absolute non-sense with friends, you should not hold any grudges against them. So I would always wish him all the best and my best wishes will always be with him. There's no such big deal in it."

RJ Mahvash Denies Dating Yuzvendra

Responding to speculation about their relationship, RJ Mahvash clarified that she was never dating Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and had simply been a close friend to him during a difficult phase in his life.

'I Will Fearlessly Stand By Yuzvendra Chahal'

She shared that during his divorce from Dhanashree, Chahal needed genuine support, and they were focused on helping him get through his IPL season. Mahvash added that she stood by him as a support system and would continue to fearlessly support him in the future as well.

RJ Mahvash, Yuzvendra Chahal Dating Rumours

Rumours of Mahvash and Chahal dating first started doing the rounds around the time the cricketer's marriage with choreographer Dhanashree Verma hit rough waters.

In fact, during the IPL 2025 tournament, Mahvash was seen attending almost every match of Yuzvendra Chahal’s team, Punjab Kings. She was not only present in the stands but also stayed with the team and spent time with the families of other players, further fueling rumours about her close bond with Chahal.