'People Can Go To Any Lengths For Views': Marathi Actress Anushka Pimputkar EXPOSES How Her Viral Video With Elderly Man Was Edited, Says 'Just Delete It' - VIDEO | Instagram/X

Marathi actress Anushka Pimputkar has taken to social media to address a misleading video of her that has been circulating online. The clip, in which she is seen approaching an elderly man while recording a video, was shared by several users online, including activist Deepika Bhardwaj who accused the actress of "forcing herself" on him. Anushka has now issued a clarification, alleging that the promotional video was deliberately edited by people to "defame" her.

The actress explained that the viral clip was originally part of a promotional campaign for her film Janak. While the video showed her standing behind the elderly man, the complete version also featured the film's title and release date at the end. However, she alleged that some social media users removed the concluding portion and circulated only the edited clip, which has since gone viral. FPJ had earlier fact-checked the viral clip and reported that it was not a real-life incident but a promotional sequence from the Marathi film Janak.

Clarifying the controversy in a video message, Anushka said that she was compelled to address the issue after the clip continued circulating on social media for the past one to two days. She stated, "The original clip was taken from a film called Janak. We had created that video as part of the film’s promotional campaign."

Explaining how the clip was allegedly misrepresented, she added, "When the page posted it, they had also mentioned at the end that our film Janak was releasing on a particular date. However, some very clever people removed that final part, took only the video clip and reposted it. That edited version has now gone viral."

Meet yet another Shimjitha Musthafa Deliberately sticking to the man desperately waiting for his arm to show slight bad touch so that she cries molestation Doesn't even spare his age Bus has no crowd but she's forcing herself on him for cheap views https://t.co/CPWgZA1to7 — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) November 20, 2026

Anushka also called out journalists and PR pages for circulating the clip without verifying its context. She pointed out that Janak itself explores how people can go to extreme lengths to gain views and followers on social media. Drawing a parallel with her current experience, the actress said, "I am experiencing this firsthand in real life that people on social media can go to any lengths just to gain views and followers."

Expressing her disappointment, Anushka urged people to stop sharing the video and delete it. She said, "How can you do this? I'm really disappointed in all of you. It's a request from me to you all just delete the video."

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!