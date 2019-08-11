PeeCee,Dippy top Insta celebs with high fake followers

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are among the 10 celebrities who have maximum numbers of fake followers or “bots” on Instagram. At sixth place on the fake followers’ list, a massive 48 per cent of Deepika’s followers are bots, according to an analysis from the Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP). At 10th place, 46 per cent of Priyanka’s Instagramn followers are fake.

At the top is talk show host Ellen DeGeneres with 58 per cent of fake Instagram followers, followed by boy-band BTS coming with 48 per cent. Kourtney Kardashian was third with 49 per cent, while Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian both had 44 per cent fake followers on the Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform. Katy Perry has 53 per cent of her 83.6 million Instagram followers fake. Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus are also ranked high for bots. Attaining the 19th spot, Priyanka made it to the list along with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli who sits on the 23rd rank.