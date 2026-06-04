Peddi X Review: 'One Time Watch', 'Commercial Entertainer'; Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Gets Decent Response From Netizens

Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has hit the big screens today (June 4, 2026). It is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year, and the pre-release buzz was quite good. Many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).
A netizen tweeted, "#Peddi A watchable commercial entertainer with an honest story that works in parts despite its regular template narration! The first half is fairly average with template commercial elements, and Jahnvi’s track doesn’t work. However, the stretch from the pre-interval to the end of Massa Massa is the film’s biggest highlight and is executed well. Post that, the film drags with ups and downs, though the climax is wrapped up neatly (sic)."
Another X user wrote, "For me, #Peddi feels like a bold experiment. The film follows a hero determined to forge an identity for himself and his community. He stops at nothing to achieve this, altering the stakes entirely. The hospital-to-train sequence and Appalasuri’s death sequence are personal standouts. Furthermore, Ram Charan delivers a phenomenal performance, A.R. Rahman’s background score is top-notch, and Janhvi Kapoor commands a striking screen presence. My rating: 3/5 (sic)."
One more netizen tweeted, "Second half decent finish and some portions graphic is not good Especially Delhi portions and some dialogues are good but something is missing little bit lag Overall Good 👍 movie @arrahman 💯 work @AlwaysRamCharan 💪 real hero (sic)." Check out the comments below...
Well, Peddi has received decent reviews from netizens, and everyone is praising Ram Charan's performance in it.
Peddi Review
The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Peddi 3.5 stars and wrote, "This weekend, do yourself a favour. Postpone that pedicure session and rather, treat and indulge yourself and your family in the ‘Peddi-cure’ session! Highly recommended!"