Peddi X Review: 'One Time Watch', 'Commercial Entertainer'; Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Gets Decent Response From Netizens

Peddi X Review | YouTube

Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, has hit the big screens today (June 4, 2026). It is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year, and the pre-release buzz was quite good. Many people have already watched the movie, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "#Peddi A watchable commercial entertainer with an honest story that works in parts despite its regular template narration! The first half is fairly average with template commercial elements, and Jahnvi’s track doesn’t work. However, the stretch from the pre-interval to the end of Massa Massa is the film’s biggest highlight and is executed well. Post that, the film drags with ups and downs, though the climax is wrapped up neatly (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "For me, #Peddi feels like a bold experiment. The film follows a hero determined to forge an identity for himself and his community. He stops at nothing to achieve this, altering the stakes entirely. The hospital-to-train sequence and Appalasuri’s death sequence are personal standouts. Furthermore, Ram Charan delivers a phenomenal performance, A.R. Rahman’s background score is top-notch, and Janhvi Kapoor commands a striking screen presence. My rating: 3/5 (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Second half decent finish and some portions graphic is not good Especially Delhi portions and some dialogues are good but something is missing little bit lag Overall Good 👍 movie @arrahman 💯 work @AlwaysRamCharan 💪 real hero (sic)." Check out the comments below...

#Peddi A watchable commercial entertainer with an honest story that works in parts despite its regular template narration!



The first half is fairly average with template commercial elements, and Jahnvi’s track doesn’t work. However, the stretch from the pre-interval to the end… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) June 3, 2026

For me, #Peddi feels like a bold experiment. The film follows a hero determined to forge an identity for himself and his community. He stops at nothing to achieve this, altering the stakes entirely. The hospital to train sequence and Appalasuri’s death sequence are personal… https://t.co/85E3kLmOFn — NikhilPrabhas (@EmmaMyersMogudu) June 3, 2026

#peddi #blockbuster#PeddiReview

Second half decent finish and some portions graphic is not good

Especially Delhi portions and some dialogues are good but something is missing little bit lag

Overall

Good 👍 movie @arrahman 💯 work@AlwaysRamCharan 💪 real hero — G.R.Michael (@michaelDQ24) June 3, 2026

Peddi is an ambitious story of an ambitious protagonist written ambitiously with solid intent, technical strengths, super starcast and Rehman’s magical music.



However it lacks depth and its storytelling takes a dip right from the beginning. — Mango People (@eastman_color) June 4, 2026

#Peddi - ⭐️⭐️⭐️#Peddi hits the ball out of the ground.



An award-worthy performance by @AlwaysRamCharan, backed by a powerful script from @BuchiBabuSana and a solid, soul-stirring soundtrack by @arrahman. pic.twitter.com/cFIvWxKx7h — klaasen (@donkena_naveen) June 4, 2026

#Peddi ⭐⭐⭐/5



✅ Positives:

• Ram Charan's outstanding performance (National award 💯)

• ARR's songs & background score

• Pre-interval sequence

• Massa Massa episode

• Emotional last hour & climax

• #JagapathiBabu add good value

• #Shivanna Ok -Ok



❌ Negatives:

•… pic.twitter.com/M0ajJhhUuC — Honest Review (@honestreview01) June 3, 2026

Well, Peddi has received decent reviews from netizens, and everyone is praising Ram Charan's performance in it.

Peddi Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Peddi 3.5 stars and wrote, "This weekend, do yourself a favour. Postpone that pedicure session and rather, treat and indulge yourself and your family in the ‘Peddi-cure’ session! Highly recommended!"