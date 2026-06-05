Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor's Film Registers Blockbuster Opening, Crosses ₹100 Crore Worldwide

Peddi Box Office Collection | Photo Via YouTube

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor's much-awaited film Peddi, released theatrically on 4 June, has taken the box office by storm on its opening day. The film registered a phenomenal start worldwide, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 1, making it one of the biggest openings for an Indian film this year. This also holds added significance for Ram, who had been looking for a major theatrical success after his 2022 hit RRR.

Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Peddi collected Rs 82.49 crore gross in India, while the film earned Rs 30 crore gross from overseas markets, taking its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 112.49 crore. The film’s India net collection stands at Rs 69.50 crore, reflecting a strong turnout across regions.

In other languages, the Telugu version emerged as the biggest contributor to the film’s opening-day business. The movie earned a staggering Rs 65.70 crore net from its Telugu version alone, while the Hindi-dubbed version also posted decent numbers, collecting Rs 3 crore net on its first day.

The Tamil version collected Rs 45 lakh net, while the Kannada version earned Rs 25 lakh net. The Malayalam version added Rs 10 lakh net to the tally.

Peddi Budget

According to reports, Peddi has been mounted on a massive budget of Rs 300–350 crore. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the budget.

Free Press Journal's Peddi Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Peddi a rating of 3.5 stars and wrote: "Peddi transforms from being a bud into a fully bloomed flower under the near-flawless direction of Buchi Babu Sana, who seems very clear about what he wants from the film and his characters. The film fully and rightfully belongs to the pan-India superstar Ram Charan, who does not allow you to even blink your eye from the first frame till the last."

Peddi Cast

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.