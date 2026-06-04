Peddi Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Ram Charan & Janhvi Kapoor Starrer All Set To Take A Bumper Opening

Peddi Box Office Collection | Instagram

Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. It hit the big screens on Thursday, and the advance booking of the movie was quite good. Peddi has received mixed reviews from critics and netizens, but it looks like the movie is heading for a bumper opening.

As per early estimates, we can expect Peddi to collect around Rs. 35-40 crore at the box office on its first day in India, which is surely a good number. However, the collection can be more if the footfalls in the evening and night shows are better. But, for now, we can expect that it might take an opening of around Rs. 40 crore.

Ram's last film Game Changer had collected Rs. 51 crore net in India on its first day. For now, it looks like Peddi might not be able to surpass Game Changer. However, let's wait and watch!

Peddi Budget

According to reports, Peddi is mounted on a huge budget of Rs. 350 crore. So, after a bumper opening, the movie surely needs to be steady at the box office during the weekend, or show a jump in numbers.

However, with mixed reviews, it will be interesting to see how Peddi will perform at the box office in the coming days.

Peddi Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave Peddi 3.5 stars and wrote, "Peddi transforms from being a bud into a fully bloomed flower under the near-flawless direction of Buchi Babu Sana, who seems very clear about what he wants from the film and his characters. A bunch of places notwithstanding, Buchi Babu Sana can be rightly called one of the two souls of the film… Ram Charan being the second!"