'Peak Mistake By Aditya Dhar': Dhurandhar Director Tags Wrong Ranveer Singh On X, Netizens REACT Hilariously

Aditya Dhar's Social Media Goof-Up Amuses Netizens | Photo Via X

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Wednesday, March 18, ahead of the paid previews, issued a long note urging fans to avoid sharing spoilers on social media. He also expressed gratitude to the audience and made a heartfelt appeal to protect the film’s viewing experience.

Aditya Dhar's Social Media Goof-Up Amuses Netizens

In another part of the post, Dhar wrote, "That's how films should be experienced. Not on someone's phone in a blurry image. Hence, here is my my one, heartfelt, earnest request. PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS! Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt. You made Dhurandhar what it is."

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Aditya also tagged the cast and makers of Dhurandhar in his post. However, what caught everyone's attention was that he accidentally tagged the wrong Ranveer Singh's account on X (formerly Twitter).

Netizens were quick to notice the error and reacted hilariously, with many jokingly calling it a "peak mistake by Aditya Dhar," referencing the popular meme "peak detailing by Aditya Dhar."

Not just Ranveer, but Dhar also mistakenly tagged the wrong account of Arjun Rampal. As per the tags, the Ranveer he tagged is an SEO strategist, while the Arjun appears to be a football player, going by their bios

Netizens React

Several users also pointed out the mistake in the comments. One wrote, "Galat Ranveer ko tag kar diya Dhar saab," while another commented, "Wrong Ranveer got tagged." A third joked, "Pata nahi kis Ranveer ko tag kar diya. Weak detailing by Aditya Dhar."

One comment read, “Aditya Dhar tagged wrong @RanveerOfficial @ActorMadhavan @rampalarjun. Peak mistake by Aditya Dhar.”

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

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Dhurandhar 2 Paid Previews Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which is currently running across 21,220 shows, has collected a total gross of Rs 52.71 crore in India and a total net of Rs 48.30 crore so far. Worldwide, the film has minted Rs 75 crore, with final collections yet to be reported.

The Telugu version earned Rs 1.25 crore, while the Tamil version collected Rs 0.75 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a sequel to Dhurandhar and the second and final installment of the duology, will see the original cast, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, and several supporting actors from the first part, reprising their roles.

Yami Gautam also makes a special appearance in the film.