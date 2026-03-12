'Peace, Pyaar Aur Achhai': The Raja Saab Actress Nidhhi Agerwal Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain - Watch Video

Nidhhi Agerwal at the Mahakaleshwar Temple | X (Twitter)

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, known for her films like Hari Hara Veera Mallu, The Raja Saab, and others, on Thursday visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, and attended the Bhasma Aarti. The actress' video from the temple has made it to social media, and while talking to ANI, she revealed that she prayed for everyone's peace there.

While talking about her visit to the temple, Nidhhi said, "Main bahot khush hoon. Main Shiv Ji ki bahot badi bhakt hoon. Yaha par dusri baar aarahi hoon. Bahot achcha lag raha hai, subah ka time hai, bahot positive hai. I am so grateful ke main aasaki yaha pe. Thank you so much, God bless (I am very happy. I am a great devotee of Lord Shiva. This is my second visit here. It feels great, it's morning, and the atmosphere is very positive. I am so grateful that I could come here. Thank you so much, God bless)."

#WATCH | Ujjain | Actress Nidhhi Agerwal says, "I am very happy, I am a great devotee of Lord Shiva. I am coming here for the second time..." https://t.co/Tkq0a67KhN pic.twitter.com/haL9k2aoEd — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026

When asked what she prayed for everyone, the actress said, "Sabhi ke liye, well peace, pyaar aur achhai (For everyone, peace, love, and goodness)."

Nidhhi Agerwal Movies

Nidhhi was last seen in The Raja Saab, which starred Prabhas in the lead role. The film failed to make a mark at the box office, and also recived negative reviews from critics.

The actress made her debut with the Hindi film Munna Michael, which also starred Tiger Shroff in the lead role. However, later, she majorly starred in South Indian movies.

She currently doesn't have any film in her kitty, which has been officially announced.

Scary visuals of #NidhhiAgerwal being mobbed by fans at the #TheRajaSaab song launch.



A little common sense from the crowd would have made the situation better. pic.twitter.com/2kAv43zJ2Q — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) December 17, 2025

Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbed By Fans

Earlier this year, the actress also made it to the headlines, as she was mobbed by fans at an event of her film The Raja Saab in Hyderabad. The video of the same had gone viral on social media, and we could see that Nidhhi was very upset with the behaviour of fans.