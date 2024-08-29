 Pavi Caretaker OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Malayalam Film Online
Pavi Caretaker OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch The Malayalam Film Online

The Malayalam film stars actor Dileep in the lead role

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
Pavi Caretaker OTT Release Date | Trailer

Pavi Caretaker is a romantic comedy film starring actor Dileep in the lead role. It was released in theatres on April 26, 2024, and received mixed reviews from critics. It is set to drop on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Pavi Caretaker?

The suspense film will be released digitally on September 6, 2024. Audiences can watch it on ManoramaMax.

Story

The plot of the film revolves around an unmarried caretaker named Pavi, who lives in Kerala. He decides to take on a second job to improve his life. Things take a different turn when he falls in love with an ordinary woman, Leena. However, his heart breaks when she moves to a different city. Will Pavi be able to meet her again and get a chance to express his feelings towards Leena?

Cast and production of Pavi Caretaker

The film features Dileep as Pavithran, Vineeth Kumar as Abhi, Radhika Sarathkumar as Mariyamma, Johny Antony as Maathan, Swathi Konde as Leena, Rosmi as Jeena, Spadikam George as Purushan, Jinu Ben as Jerry, Deepu G Panicker as Pramosh, Shreya Rukmini as Janaki and Dilina as Sruthi, among others.

The Malayalam film is written by Rajesh Raghavan, and Vineeth Kumar has directed the film. It is produced by Dileep under Grand Production. Sanu Thahir has done the cinematography and Deepu Joseph has edited the film. Midhun Mukundan has composed the music, and FEOUK has distributed the film.

