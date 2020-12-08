Paurushpur: Trailer of Shilpa Shinde, Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman's magnum opus takes us inside misogynistic kingdom

Makers of Shilpa Shinde, Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, and Shaheer Sheikh's erotic period drama, 'Paurashpur', shared the trailer of the much-hyped web series on Tuesday.
The two minute-long trailer takes us inside a misogynistic kingdom full of love, lust and blood-stained swords, where characters battle gender struggles, royal vendetta, patriarchy and power.
Veteran actor Annu Kapoor plays a debauched king, Maharaja BhadraPratap Singh, while Shinde is seen essaying the role of his queen. The period drama shows Milind Soman as a revolutionist named Boris and 'Mahabharata' actor Shaheer Shaikh plays Veer Singh, a swordsman.
The magnum opus also features Sahil Salathia, Poulomi Das, Anantvijay Joshi, Flora Saini, and Aditya Lal among others.
Check out the trailer here:
The official synopsis of the film reads, "When the lust for power becomes uncontrollable, rebels are born ! Women rise and fight for their rights!
Stories of power, betrayal and politics of the royal family of Paurashpur!"
Touted as the 'biggest web series of all times', 'Paurashpur' is set to premiere on AltBalaji and ZEE5 on December 29.