5 directors, 5 stories, 1 film: 'Unpaused' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 18

Amazon Prime Video has finally unveiled the trailer of 'Unpaused', which is an anthology of five short films by directors Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Raj & DK, Nitya Mehra, and Avinash Arunto.

Set in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film stars Gulshan Deviah, Saiyami Kher, Richha Chadha, Ishwak Singh, Sumit Vyas, Lilette Dubey, Abhishek Banerjee, Geetika Vidya, and Shardul Bharadwaj.

Check out the trailer here:

The official synopsis of the film says, 'Unpaused' is a film about "love, new beginnings, second chances, and a glimmer of hope."

It will premiere on the OTT platform on December 18.

