Patriot OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Mammootty And Mohanlal Action Thriller Film Online

Patriot OTT Release Date |

Malayalam cinema fans are eagerly waiting for Patriot, the action thriller starring legendary actors Mammootty and Mohanlal in the lead roles. The film also features Fahadh Faasil in a prominent role. It has already created significant buzz due to the rare collaboration between the two superstars, making it one of the most anticipated Malayalam films in recent times.

Packed with intense action, political drama, and suspense, Patriot promises a gripping cinematic experience for viewers. The film was released in theatres on May 1, 2026, and received mixed responses from audiences and critics. Know what Patriot is about, its cast, and more before it surfaces online.

Patriot OTT streaming details

Patriot is set to stream on ZEE5 starting from June 5, 2026. The Malayalam political spy thriller Patriot (2026) is based on themes of mass civilian surveillance, state overreach, and the dangers of weaponised technology used by politicians and corporates. The film is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan. It is produced by Anto Joseph and K. G. Anil Kumar under the banners of Anto Joseph Film Company, Kichappus Entertainments, C R Saleem Productions, and Blue Tigers London.

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Storyline of Patriot

The spy thriller Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, centres around Dr Daniel James (Mammootty), a government agent who discovers that corrupt politicians are employing harmful spyware to clandestinely monitor ordinary people. Falsely accused and pursued by authorities, Daniel must escape to reveal the truth, aided by his former ally, Col. Rahim Naik (Mohanlal).

Cast and characters

The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Mammootty as Dr Daniel James, Mohanlal as Colonel Rahim Naik, Fahadh Faasil as Shakthi Sundaram, Kunchacko Boban as Michael Devassy, a former IAF officer, Darshana Rajendran as Jyothi Kurian, and Nayanthara as Adv. Lathika Padmanabhan, Daniel’s ex-wife, among others.