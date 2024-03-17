Patna Shuklla OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Raveena Tandon's Courtroom Drama

Patna Shuklla is a thrilling drama starring Raveena Tandon in the lead role. The film will debut on a digital platform in March 2024. It offers many narratives to the viewers and aims to deliver a strong message at the end.

Where to watch Patna Shuklla

Raveena Tandon is all set to impress fans with her performance as a lawyer, Tanvi Shuklla, in the upcoming movie. The makers of the film shared the trailer of the film on March 11, 2024, and it is now all set to stream on March 29, 2024.

Fans can watch Patna Shuklla on Disney+ Hotstar. Raveena shared the trailer on her Instagram and wrote, "Anyay se dabi aawaz ke liye, nyay ka aaghaz karne aa rahi hai Tanvi".

Plot

The movie is about a woman who fights for the rights of those who cannot fight for themselves; however, she must overcome personal struggles to realise her true potential. The trailer begins with Raveena, a lawyer and wife, who helps a young student who has failed an exam. When she decides to fight the case, she faces several challenges.

The trailer raises the question of whether she will be able to win the case and set an example for society or fail herself. Watch the film to find out.

Cast and Production

Patna Shuklla stars actors like Raveena Tandon as Tanvi Shukla, Manav Vij as her husband, Satish Kaushik as the judge, Chandan Roy Sanyal as the lawyer fighting against Tanvi, Anushka Kaushik as Rinku Kumari and Jatin Goswami as a politician. The film is produced by Arbaaz Khan and has been directed by Vivek Budakoti.