Pati Patni Aur Woh Do OTT Release : Where To Watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet And Wamiqa Gabbi's Rom-Com Film

After generating buzz with its star-studded cast and quirky premise, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is set to make its digital debut. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, the romantic comedy promises a mix of humour, misunderstandings, and heartfelt moments.

The film will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 10, 2026. The film was released in theatres on May 15, 2026, and received mixed reviews from critics. After generating buzz with its star-studded cast and quirky premise, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is set to make its digital debut. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, the romantic comedy promises a mix of humour, misunderstandings, and heartfelt moments.

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Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is a humorous film featuring forest officer Prajapati (Ayushmann Khurrana), who enjoys a joyful marriage with his wife, Aparna (Wamiqa Gabbi). Disorder ensues when his university friend, Chanchal (Sara Ali Khan), requests his assistance. A string of innocent fabrications about her grows uncontrollable, leading his wife to believe he is cheating with several women.

The film features Ayushmann Khurrana as Prajapati Pandey, Ayushmann Khurrana as Prajapati Pandey, Wamiqa Gabbi as Aparna Trivedi, Rakul Preet Singh as Nilofer Khan, Vijay Raaz as Dharamveer Singh, Tigmanshu Dhulia as Gajraj Tiwari, Guneet Singh Sodhi as Surinder, and Ayesha Raza Mishra as Bua Ji, among others. With its blend of romance, comedy, and family drama, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is expected to be an entertaining watch for audiences looking for a fun-filled movie night.