Parineeti Chopra and Saina Nehwal: The uncanny resemblance

Directed by Amole Gupte, the upcoming film, 'Saina', traces the journey of ace Indian badminton champion, Saina Nehwal. Stepping on the tennis courts as Saina on screen was a huge challenge for Parineeti Chopra.

However, with the encouragement of her director and support from the team, Parineeti managed to perfect the act. A recent still from the film shows Parineeti bearing an uncanny resemblance to the badminton champion — from the shirt and sport shorts look, right down to every single accessory.

Apart from training in badminton with sports coaches and experts, Parineeti also learned Saina’s body language and worked closely with her team on looking every bit like the sport’s icon. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and Front Foot Pictures' Sujay Jairaj and Rasesh Shah, Saina releases on March 26.