Papon dedicates new song 'Kahani Koyi' to Gulzar on his 88th birthday

Singer Papon has paid tribute to veteran lyricist Gulzar on his birthday with a soulful song titled 'Kahāni Koyi'.

The opening lines of the song are sure to enrapture listeners into the story of the melody. The track is composed and sung by Papon. With lyrics by Gulzar himself, the song celebrates the memories of the legend.

Talking about 'Kahāni Koyi', Papon says, "Gulzar Saab is a legend whose brilliance has been spread across generations. His words have inspired so many budding musicians and song writers to take the musical route. As he turns 88 this year I would only like to wish him more peace and good health. Kahani Koyi is my way of paying homage and thanking him for all the beautiful work he has blessed us with till date and even for the ones to come.”

His recent tracks such as 'Maula', 'Khidki', 'Siyaahi', 'Zindagi' from Bala, and 'Yeh Hausle' from 83 are proof that he knows how to regale his listeners across genres.

Through 'Paatigonit', 'Koi Nidia Kiyaw', and 'Rode Rodaale Saa', he has catered to his Assamese fanbase too.