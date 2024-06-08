Paparazzo Varinder Chawla Calls Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Vijay Deverakonda 'FAKE': 'Pretend To Be Humble In Front Of Camera'

Bollywood paparazzo Varinder Chawla recently made shocking revelations about South stars like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Vijay Deverakonda. Calling them 'fake', he said that these actors aren’t all as humble as they pretend to be on social media.

Further, he stated that since several South films were performing well at the box office, it drew comparisons with Bollywood films and celebrities.

Here's What Varinder Revealed About South Stars

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Varinder talked about South actors and their image on camera. He said, “I think woh log naklipan karte hai (they indulge in fakery). They act like that only for the camera. There was an actor who would appear in slippers during the promotions of the film to deliberately pretend to be humble in front of the camera,” he said.

He was also questioned if he was speaking about Vijay Devarakonda, and he nodded. He added, “Recently, my team shot a video of a big South star, who is normally very quiet. He was going inside the hotel when he snapped at my team member. I didn’t put it, but the other photographer who had also shot it uploaded it," referring to Jr NTR.

Read Also Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar Dedicate Adorable Posts For Each Other On Wedding Anniversary

He also revealed that South superstar Mahesh had several times dismissed Bollywood and its press events, even while he was promoting his film Major.

Varinder concluded, “He was openly saying we don’t need Bollywood; they can’t afford me. I thought, What is this attitude? I do feel woh naklipan zyada hai. They compare Bollywood... but here, at least, the actors aren’t fake. They are seen how they are; if they are getting angry, that’s public as well.”