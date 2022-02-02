Paparazzi Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Bestfriends Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with Malaika Arora and Amrita Rao in Bandra. Kareena was wearing a t-shirt, loose jeans and carried a tote bag. Malaika was seen wearing flared jeans with a white tee. Earlier on Wednesday, Malaika was also spotted returning from her gym.

Co-stars Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa were promoting their movie 'Gehraiyaan' in Mumbai. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Neha Dhupia was spotted at the airport with husband Angad Bedi and kids.

Kartik Aaryan was spotted at Sunny Super Sound studio in Juhu. He looked dapper in an all black look. His t-shirt read, 'tough times don't last, tough people do.'

'Bigg Boss 15' finalist Shamita celebrated her birthday with friends and family today. She wore a red dress with a plunge neckline. Sister Shilpa Shetty was clicked with her wearing a beautiful orange dress. Her husband, Raj Kundra also attended her party.

Shamita's friends Manish Paul and Rakhi Sawant were also spotted going to her party. Rakhi was seen wearing all denim and chunky black boots.

Newly married Mouni Roy was spotted in Mumbai. She was wearing a black and pink flowery traditional dress. She kept her hair open and sported sindoor her forehead.

'Jersey' actress Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor were both spotted leaving their respective gyms after their workout sessions.

'Dil Bechara' actress Sanjana Sanghi was clicked wearing a pink patterned top with white jeans and shoes in Andheri.

'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik was clicked by paps outside her gym wearing a green and black patterned outfit.

Find the photos below:

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora | Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora | Viral Bhayani

Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa | Viral Bhayani

Neha Dhupia and family | Viral Bhayani

Kartik Aaryan | Viral Bhayani

Shamita and Shilpa Shetty | Viral Bhayani

Raj Kundra | Viral Bhayani

Rakhi Sawant | Viral Bhayani

Manish Paul | Viral Bhayani

Mouni Roy | Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor | Viral Bhayani

Mrunal Thakur | VIral Bhayani

Sanjana Sanghi | Viral Bhayani

Rubina Dilaik | Viral Bhayani

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 07:06 PM IST