Paparazzi Files: Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan and other B-town celebs clicked

Despite the faux rain alert in Mumbai, Bollywood actors went about their daily routine. From airport shenanigans to gym sessions, our celebs were captured by the lens-men across the city.
Gorging on some deliciousness were Arjun Tendulkar and Sharmin Sehgal at Bastian in Bandra. Meanwhile Ileana D'Cruz opted to visit Pali Cafe, also in Bandra.
Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif who were recently in the headlines for their social media banter, were spotted at PVR in Juhu. Also present at the same location was upcoming film Brahmastra director Ayan Mukherji.
Whistling Woods International held its Inaugural ceremony of "Celebrate Cinema 2019" by Hrithik Roshan.
Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh, Shahid Kapoor, were spotted post their gym sessions. Meanwhile Shanaya Kapoor was seen dodging dirt as she left from her dance class.
Also, Kabir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were snapped post a dubbing session, whereas Dia Mirza was spotted at the airport.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)