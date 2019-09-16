Have you seen these pictures of Aditi Rao Hydari, Mira Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and other B-town celebs?

Bollywood

By FPJ Web Desk

From airport diaries to gym sessions, our stars were captured by shutterbugs around Mumbai.

Despite the gloomy weather, Bollywood celebs stepped out to fulfill their work commitments in the maximum city. From airport diaries to gym sessions, our stars were captured by shutterbugs who were on their toes to frame unfiltered moments for fans.

Genelia D'Souza who recently walked the ramp at Lakme fashion Week 2019 was seen at the Manish Malhotra’s store with husband Riteish Deshmukh.

Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted at kitchen garden after her workout sessions in Bandra. Mira Kapoor spotted at Pilates.

Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday and Giorgia Adriani were seen with Singer Redone at Yauatcha in BKC.

Rakul Preet Singh, Gauhar Khan, Sunil Grover, Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar were spotted at Mumbai airport.

Kartik Aaryan was snapped at Dance class, while Hina Khan was captured around the city. Shanaya Kapoor was seen after her gym sessions.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

