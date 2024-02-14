'Papa Kehte Hai Badnaam Karega': Munawar Faruqui Takes Dig At Aditya Narayan After Bhilai Concert Row

Munawar Faruqui, the winner of Bigg Boss 17, recently took a dig at singer Aditya Narayan after a video of him hitting a fan and throwing his phone away during a concert in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, surfaced on the internet. The singer received immense flak for his behaviour towards the fan.

Munawar took to his X handle (formerly, Twitter) and posted a jibe towards Aditya. He did not shy away from making it clear for whom the tweet was intended and he even tagged the singer's name in his post.

Tweaking the iconic song by legendary singer Udit Narayan, father of Aditya, Munawar wrote, "Papa kehte hain, badnaam karega! Beta humare aise kaand karega… #AdityaNarayan".

It all started after Aditya performed at a college in Bhilai a few days ago, where he misbehaved with an excited fan. In the video which is now doing the rounds, Aditya can be seen singing the song 'Aaj Ki Raat' from Don, and that is when he lost his cool.

In the video, he can be seen hitting a fan near the stage on his arm with his mic. He then snatched the fan's phone and aggressively threw it in the crowd.

Bhilai, #Chhattisgarh: During a concert in college...Angry Aditya Narayan Hits Fan, Snatches Phone and Throws It Away During his live performance; Video Goes Viral#AdityaNarayan #stardom #singer pic.twitter.com/Wtb3rqghCK — Surabhi Tiwari🇮🇳 (@surabhi_tiwari_) February 12, 2024

Soon after the video surfaced, Aditya found himself at the receiving end of severe backlash from netizens, who called him out for his poor attitude.

The organisers of the concert later clarified that the fan was tugging at the singer's feet for quite some time and that is what irked him. Aditya, on the other hand, stated that he was not answerable to anyone else but only to the Almighty.