Pankaj Udhas Funeral: Wife, Daughters Bid Emotional Farewell To Late Singer (Video)

Legendary singer Pankaj Udhas passed away on February 26 in Mumbai, and on Tuesday, he was cremated in the city in the presence of his friends and family members. The singer's wife and daughters were seen getting emotional and crying inconsolably when the moment arrived to bid him farewell.

Several photos and videos from Udhas' funeral have been doing the rounds on the internet and in those, the bereaved family can be seen walking out of their residence to bid one last farewell to the late singer.

Udhas' wife Farida was seen breaking down at the funeral, and so were his daughters Nayaab and Reva, who walked by their mother's side as the funeral procession proceeded.

Several other members of their family and their close friends can be seen walking along and extending their support to the devastated trio.

A number of celebs attended Udhas' funeral and paid their last respects to the late singer. Among the first ones to arrive was Shankar Mahadevan, followed by tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, music director Anandji Virji Shah, filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj, actress Vidya Balan, cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar, and others.

Udhas' mortal remains were wrapped in the Indian tricolour and he was cremated with complete state honours in the presence of his family members in Mumbai.

Udhas passed away on February 26, Monday, after his prolonged battle with age-related illnesses. Several reports also stated that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a few months ago. "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness," his family said in a statement.