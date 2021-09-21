e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 12:56 AM IST

Pandit Birju Maharaj teams up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Heeramandi

For the intricate dance sequences in his upcoming ambitious series, the Devdas director has roped in India’s most distinguished Kathak expert
Subhash K Jha
For the intricate dance sequences in his upcoming ambitious series Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has roped in India’s most distinguished Kathak expert Pandit Birju Maharaj. The legend had choreographed Madhuri Dixit’s mujra sequences in Bhansali’s Devdas.

A source close to Bhansali spills the beans, “SLB didn’t want the routine filmy latkas and jhatkas in Heeramandi. He wanted authentic Kathak dancing. He went to his old collaborator Birju Maharajji.”

The actresses in Heeramandi would have to undergo rigorous rehearsals before being deemed suitable to face Birju Maharaj, let alone the camera. Heeramandi boasts of a stellar female cast which includes Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Nimrat Kaur, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Diana Penty, and Juhi Chawla.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
