Pallichattambi On OTT: Where To Watch Tovino Thomas And Kayadu Lohar's Action Drama Film?

Pallichattambi On OTT |

Pallichattambi is a Malayalam-language period action drama film which is directed by Dijo Jose Antony. The film stars Tovino Thomas and Kayadu Lohar in the lead roles. The film was released worldwide on April 15, 2026, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. The film received mixed response from audiences and critics.

Pallichattambi OTT release

Pallichattambi is now streaming on SonyLIV. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "When history makes an unexpected appearance #Pallichattambi streaming from July 24, only on SonyLIV."

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What is Pallichattambi all about?

Pallichattambi is a Malayalam period action drama film from 2026, taking place in the late 1950s. The narrative follows an orphan named Krishna Pillai whose family was killed by a brutal landlord called Pattelar. Years later, he comes back to a village with a new identity, Pothan Christopher (portrayed by Tovino Thomas), employed by the local Church to safeguard them from increasing communist influence. He ultimately falls for a communist performer named Rebecca and realises his genuine mission as a protector of the oppressed.

Cast and characters

Pallichattambi features Tovino Thomas as Krishna Pillai / Pothan Christopher, Kayadu Lohar as K. P. A. C. Rebecca, Shatru as ACP Rairu Ramanna, Vijayaraghavan as Fr. Pulamplaavil, Siddique as Eappan Daniel, Baburaj as "Quintal" George, Nibraz Noushad as Saly, T. G. Ravi as Fr. Gregory, Sudheer Karamana as Kuncheria, Josekutty Jacob as Fr. Cyriac, Devika Anoop as Saramma, Eldho Mathew as Rathnakaran, and Aadukalam Naren as Inspector Dhinakaran, among others.

It is produced by Noufal Brijeesh, Chanukya Chaithanya and Charan under the banner of C Qube Bros Entertainments and World Wide Films.