Pakistani Artists Mourn Asha Bhosle, Legendary Voice Who United Music Lovers Worldwide | ANI

Lahore: "Goodbye the Queen, you’ll be missed forever as your voice was never just India’s, it was a gift to the entire world," reads one of the heartfelt tributes by Pakistani actors and singers to legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday.

The 92-year-old singer, who ruled Bollywood music for over eight decades, died due to multi-organ failure at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where she was admitted on Saturday evening following a chest infection and exhaustion.

"This is not just a loss for one country, but for music itself," Film and TV Actor Imran Abbas said in a social media post.

"There was no one like her, and there never will be," he added.

Recalling his first meeting with her, Abbas said: "I still remember the first time Asha Bhosle called me from Singapore through a common friend. What began as a simple conversation turned into a bond filled with warmth, laughter, and her unforgettable playful pranks.” “Your voice was never just India’s, it was a gift to the entire world. Even here in Pakistan, we loved you just as deeply as anyone, anywhere,” he added. Singer-actor Ali Zafar, who also worked in Indian films, called her an incredible artist.

“An unmatched voice. Pure versatility. Asha Bhosle Ji’s work will continue to inspire generations. Such voices don’t fade with time. They become a part of it. Rest in peace," Zafar said.

Film actress Reema Khan called her “a melody that never fades and an emotion woven into the soul of music." Calling it the “end of an era,” Reema praised Bhosle’s remarkable versatility and ability to "move seamlessly from lively cabaret numbers to deeply expressive ghazals, with a voice that carried unmistakable warmth and character." Actor Adnan Siddiqui, who also worked in a Hollywood film, paid tribute to the Indian legend, saying her voice “had a way of filling even the quietest moments with something devastatingly human”.

“Today, it seems that silence feels heavier. Thank you for the emotions you gave us, the memories you became and the magic you left behind. You’ll always be heard, somewhere… somehow," Siddiqui said.

RJ Anoushey Ashraf shared a note on artists travelling between Pakistan and India when things weren’t so complicated. “Today, as we say goodbye to Asha Bhosle, it reminds me how deeply her voice lived in all our homes, on both sides,” she said. "Thankfully, shared music doesn’t need visas, permissions, or political analysis. It just shows up, resonates, and stays and is still the one thing people from both sides of the border appreciate fully. Maybe we should all upgrade our playlists for world peace,” she added.

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Filmmaker Meher Jaffri joined the outpouring of grief by sharing a tribute featuring the timeless song 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai', calling Bhosle “a true legend whose voice became the soundtrack of countless lives across generations." Singer Shuja Haider said Bhosle’s voice reached people all over the world, inspiring millions of fans from the past, today, and the future.

“Her name will always be remembered as one of the greatest in world music. A special chapter has closed,” Haider added. Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs across 20 languages in her career spanning eight decades. She was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

She has sung for several films featuring Bachchan, including tracks such as "Yeh Mera Dil" in the 1978 film "Don", "Main Na Jhooth Boloon" in "Indrajeet" and "Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani" in "The Great Gambler".

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