Pakistani Actress Sarwat Gilani On Battling Postpartum Depression: 'Wanted To Hurt My Newborn Daughter'

Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani recently opened up her battle with postpartum depression. She shared that she did not experience postpartum depression after the birth of her two sons and was unaware of the condition.

In an interview with ARY Digital, Sarwat mentioned that she became aware of postpartum depression after the birth of her third child, a daughter. She revealed that, due to a serious surgery, she met her baby four days after being in the hospital.

"She was struggling to have milk, and I too was struggling. So, I had this feeling that I should better let her go just to get rid of the stress I am going through. When I entered the room, I was crying. I told Fahad that I wanted to hurt the newborn. He told me that these are postpartum blues," said the actress.

Further, she added that postpartum depression is not a permanent feeling, and emphasises that people should be aware that the strange feeling that they have is not because of them and is just a mental state.

"Therefore, you must read more about postpartum depression to understand it better. Anything can happen to a person during that stage," added Gilani.

Sarwat married cosmetology surgeon and actor Fahad Mirza in August 2014. The couple has three children: their eldest son, Rohan Mirza, born in 2015; their younger son, Ariz Muhammad Mirza, born in 2017; and their daughter, born in December 2023.

On the work front, Sarwat made her debut with Jawani Phir Nahi Aani. In the movie, she played the role of a pregnant Pashtun woman, opposite Vasay Chaudhary.

Later, she reprised her character in the movie's sequel, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.