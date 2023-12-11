Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir Croons Shah Rukh Khan's Om Shanti Om Song; Video Goes Viral

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who is an ardent Shah Rukh Khan fan, has once again expressed her love for the superstar. A video has been doing the rounds on social media in which Hania is seen crooning Shah Rukh's Om Shanti Om song.

The video was first shared by Hania herself on her official Instagram account along with a carousel of photos and other videos. The actress is seen with a friend in her vanity van. Dressed in a white jumper and a matching beanie, Hania is seen crooning the song and enjoying the vibe.

Check out her now-viral video here:

hania aamir and her love for SRK songs and movies! 🫡😍🤟#HaniaAamir #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/tKdQWMuKua — Cinema Movie Magic (@DamonKlausTVD) December 11, 2023

Shah Rukh is one of the biggest stars not just in India but also internationally. His charisma has won him admirers from all around the world.

A couple of months back, Hania posted a video in which she is seen trying to recreate Shah Rukh's signature arms-stretched-out pose at different locations.

Before that, she had shared another video in which she attempted hook steps of Shah Rukh's songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Dard-e-Disco, Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana, Chammak Challo, Jabra Fan, Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam and Haule Haule.

Hania recently made headlines owing to her viral pictures with rapper Badshah. The duo met in Dubai and soon after their photos were shared on social media, they sparked dating rumours.

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla was also seen posing with Badhshah and Hania.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The trailer of the much-awaited film was officially shared by the makers recently and it instantly went viral on social media.

The trailer unfolds the layers of friendship and love, taking the audience on a ride through the Dunki route - the path these friends embark on to reach their destination. Towards the end of the trailer, Shah Rukh's character is also seen in an older avatar.

The film is slated to release worldwide on December 21, 2023.