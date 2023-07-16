Who is Hania Aamir? All You Need To Know About The Pakistani Sensation

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 16, 2023
Pakistani girl Hania Aamir recently stunned fans with her WOW-worthy 'Barbie' transfromation in a reel video. For all the curious fans, here's all you need to know about her -
Hania Aamir, a Pakistani actress, model, and singer, has made a remarkable impact on the Urdu film and television industry.
Born on February 12, 1997, in Rawalpindi, Punjab, Hania's mixed heritage adds to her unique charm, with a father from Murree and a Hindkowan mother.
Initially, she pursued a career in fashion design, but her talent was discovered by film producer Imran Kazmi through her entertaining Dubsmash videos. This led to her big break in the Pak film Janaan (2016).
Hania received recognition and a Lux Style Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Palwasha in Janaan.
The actress gained widespread fame and critical acclaim through her remarkable performances in blockbuster films like Na Maloom Afraad 2 (2017), Parwaaz Hai Junoon (2018), and Superstar (2019), which became some of the highest-grossing Pakistani films.
Hania's television dramas, including Titli (2017), Phir Wohi Mohabbat (2017), Visaal (2018), Anaa (2019), Ishqiya (2020), and Mere Humsafar (2021), have also captured the hearts of audiences and critics alike.
Her work on television has earned her prestigious awards, including the Hum Award for Best Television Sensation Female, the Hum Style Award for Most Stylish Actress, and the ARY People's Choice Award for Favourite Actress.
Apart from acting, Hania has showcased her vocal talent by singing the title track of Anaa, collaborating with Sahir Ali Bagga. She has also appeared in music videos alongside renowned artists like Asim Azhar, Farhan Saeed, and Hasan Ali.
Hania's bubbly personality, expressive eyes, and natural beauty have made her a beloved figure among fans. Her social media accounts are filled with humorous videos and photos that reflect her lively spirit.
While there were rumors about her relationship with singer Asim Azhar, Hania clarified in 2020 that they were not dating. Currently, she is focused on her career and enjoying her single status.
Thanks For Reading!