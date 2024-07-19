Pakistani Actor Arsalan Naseer TROLLED For Mocking Anant & Radhika's Wedding Celebration: 'Why Are You Jealous?'

Pakistani actor Arsalan Naseer was trolled by social media users recently after he mocked Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded wedding festivities. A couple of days back, Arsalan re-shared a post by an Indian news portal on his Instagram story and took a dig at the Ambanis. It may be noted that Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities began in March in Jamnagar. They then hosted a lavish bash on a cruise in Europe. After tying the knot in Mumbai, they are all set to celebrate in London.

Reacting to the successive Ambani celebrations, Arsalan wrote, "Itney der toh aaj kal relations nahi chalte... jitney inke functions chaley hai (Relationships these days don't last as long as their wedding functions have lasted)."

His quote was posted by a Pakistani portal on Instagram and it went viral in no time. Arsalan was also trolled by a section of users who asked him not be be 'jealous' and also asked him to not worry about the celebrations as he was not the one who paid for them.

Reacting to the actor's comment, a user wrote, "What sort of stupid statement is this? They're childhood friends and they're meant to be forever. Doesn't mean they have to relate to the disloyalty that's become the norm today. They're loyal with one another hence their celebration should be grand too."

Another user wrote, "Why are you jealous bro let them happy."

"Aap ko kya takleaf h apki jaeb se jare h paise?" asked a user.

Anant and Radhika's wedding has been the talk of the town, not just for its grandeur and opulence but also for the star-studded guest list. The couple got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. Their wedding, on July 12, in Mumbai was attended by Bollywood as well as international celebrities, politicians, global leaders, businessmen and sports personalities.