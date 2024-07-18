Anant Ambani Adorns A Red Bundi Jacket That Has 100 Gold Leaves And Took 600 Hours To Make

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 18, 2024

One of India's top fashion designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to share he details of Anant Ambani's red jacket he wore during wedding festivities

This regal red jacket is a hand-painted bundi jacket. The jacket consists of gold vark and inspired by age-old pichwai paintings from the Nathdwara temple in Rajasthan

This design on this jacket features themes from lord Krishna's life. It showcases motifs like lotuses, trees, cows, and peacocks

This Bundi jacket is created by Bhilwara artisans and it took over 600 hours to bring the idea and idea of the jacket to life.

3 Bhilwari artisans took over 110 hours to hand paint this jacket using 100 gold leaves.

Anant Ambani wore this hand-painted Bundi jacket for the Grah Shanti Pooja. This jacket compliments the craftsmanship and skills of artisans of India.

Anant Ambani tied knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12, 2024 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

