'Pakistan Mein Ghus Ke Maarenge': Dhurandhar's Vivek Sinha, Who Played Terrorist, Receives Threats For 'Hindu Darpok Qaum Hai' Dialogue - Video

With the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge just round the corner, film has already generated massive buzz online. The released trailer featuring Ranveer Singh has taken YouTube and social media by storm. However, amid the excitement around the film’s release, actor Vivek Sinha has landed in the spotlight. Sinha, who plays the terrorist Zahoor Mistry in the film, recently revealed that he has been receiving threats on social media from people who mistakenly believe he is an actual terrorist.

The actor shared several posts on his social media accounts explaining that many viewers reacted strongly to his character after watching the trailer. In particular, a dialogue from the trailer - "Hindu waqai darpok qaum hai (Hindus are truly a cowardly community)" triggered anger among some viewers, who directed their outrage toward him personally.

In one post, Sinha shared his photo and wrote, "Mera naam Vivek Sinha hai aur main aatankwadi nahi hoon (My name is Vivek Sinha and I am not a terrorist)."

He also posted a video clarifying his identity and nationality. In the video, he said, "Kal maine ek video daali thi, jisme maine Dhurandhar picture ka dialogue bola tha- ‘Hindu waqai darpok qaum hai, pados mein rehte hain, jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo.’ Arey bhai itna gussa, matlab itne saare comment. Har comment mein ye hi likh rahe hain ki 'Teri shakal aatankwadi jaisi lag rahi hai. Mann kar raha hai screen mein ghus kar maar dein'."

He added that while some reactions were extreme, he also saw it as proof that people felt strongly about the character. "Ek baat bolun mujhe sach mein itna accha laga na, humare andar jo deshbhakti hai na, usse salaam hai. Ek keh raha hai 'Tujhe Pakistan mein ghus kar maarunga', toh bata du bhai main Pakistan ka nahi hoon. Main Bijnor ka rehne wala hoon aur filhaal Mumbai mein rehta hoon."

Speaking recently on journalist Faridoon Shahryar’s YouTube channel, Sinha also discussed his role in the film. He revealed that the trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge actually begins with his character, something he never expected.

According to the actor, the intense reactions from audiences - though sometimes harsh - show that the character has made an impact.

While Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release on March 19, paid preview shows have been planned across the country starting the evening of March 18, and advance bookings for these premiere screenings have been reported to be excellent.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also stars R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and others. The upcoming film will also reportedly have a cameo of Dhar's wife, actress Yami Gautam.