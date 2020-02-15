Paisa bolta hai: Love Aaj Kal takes a flying start, Malang grounded

Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, has taken a flying start at the box office this Friday. The opening is particularly good in Delhi/NCR region, but not very promising in other tier 1 cities such as Jaipur and Indore considering it’s a Valentine’s Day.

This is the best opening by any film in 2020 as yet and it’s sure to notch up more than Rs 12 crore on Day 1. The initial reports, however, are on the negative side and it remains to be seen how it trends over the next few days.

Imtiaz had made a film with a similar name, starring Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, in 2009 and incidentally it was also his last clean hit at the turnstiles.

High cost fells Malang

Malang opened to fair response at the ticket windows last Friday and grew well on Sunday. But the growth on Sunday was missing and hence the weekend (Rs 24 crore net) was on the lower side. The film was steady during the weekdays and didn’t crash. The first week collections are Rs 38 crore net which is a decent number for a film of this star-cast but the problem is high cost.