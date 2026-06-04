Pahlaj Nihalani Death: Kangana Ranaut, Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty & Other Bollywood Celebs Mourn Loss

The Hindi film industry is mourning the loss of veteran producer and former CBFC chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani, who passed away at his Mumbai residence following a prolonged illness on June 4. As news of his demise spread, several actors and industry colleagues took to social media to pay heartfelt tributes to the filmmaker and remember his contribution to Indian cinema.

Among those who expressed their grief was actor Sunny Deol, who shared a throwback photograph with Nihalani on social media. Remembering him as a close friend and a compassionate individual, the actor wrote, "Pahlaj ji was a very dear friend was a family, a gem of a person always ready to help anyone. His strength is warmth, his smile will always be with me."

Pahlaj ji was a very dear friend was a family, a gem of a person always ready to help anyone. His strength is warmth, his smile will always be with me.🙏 pic.twitter.com/GAZna6o63y — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) June 4, 2026

Actor Kangana Ranaut also mourned Nihalani's passing and highlighted his long-standing contribution to the film industry. In her message, she remembered him as a producer who supported numerous artists and remained deeply committed to cinema throughout his career.

She posted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pahlaj Nihalani ji. A producer who backed numerous films, launched and supported many artists, and remained passionately committed to Indian cinema for decades, his contribution to the film industry will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time. Om Shanti."

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Pahlaj Nihalani ji.



A producer who backed numerous films, launched and supported many artists, and remained passionately committed to Indian cinema for decades, his contribution to the film industry will always be remembered.



My… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 4, 2026

Actor Suniel Shetty shared a photo of the veteran producer on X and penned an emotional note.

"Pahlaj ji was one of the first people to believe in me. When I was finding my feet in the industry, he opened doors, guided me & always stood by me with warmth & encouragement. What I will remember most is not just the producer he was, but the person he was - someone you could call upon without hesitation, knowing he would always try to help. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones & everyone whose lives he touched. Rest in peace Pahlaj ji. You will be dearly missed," he wrote.

Pahlaj ji was one of the first people to believe in me. When I was finding my feet in the industry, he opened doors, guided me & always stood by me with warmth & encouragement.

What I will remember most is not just the producer he was, but the person he was - someone you could… pic.twitter.com/CdHcFy4diy — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) June 4, 2026

Actor Randeep Hooda also offered his condolences and paid tribute to the veteran producer. Sharing his message online, he wrote, "Saddened by the passing of #PahlajNihalani ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Saddened by the passing of #PahlajNihalani ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jsmRHcoWib — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 4, 2026

During an interaction with ANI, actress and CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon stated, "It is very shocking and deeply painful because our friendship spanned many years. I believe our bond lasted for at least 30 or 40 years. We met frequently, and our interactions were always warm and informal. Although I never had the opportunity to work with him professionally, I still considered him a close friend; we were always very open and unreserved with each other. In fact, I would say that, to a certain extent, my frequent meetings with him were facilitated by Shatrughan Sinha, as the two of them were exceptionally close."

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the demise of former CBFC Chairman and film producer Pahlaj Nihalani, actress and CINTAA President Poonam Dhillon says, “It is very shocking and deeply painful because our friendship spanned many years. I believe our bond lasted for at least… pic.twitter.com/wy76AEDQFZ — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026

As tributes continued to pour in from across the industry, several celebrities visited Nihalani's residence to pay their respects. Actress Malaika Arora was spotted arriving at his home along with her sister Amrita Arora and her son, joining family members and friends in mourning the loss.

Pahlaj Nihalani was one of the prominent figures in Hindi cinema, known not only for producing several films but also for serving as the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Over the years, he played an important role in shaping the careers of many artists and remained actively associated with the film industry.

His last rites took place at a crematorium in Santacruz, Mumbai, on Thursday afternoon.