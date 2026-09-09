 Padma Shri Singer Purna Das Baul Approaches Suvendu Adhikari Over Alleged Land Encroachment
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Padma Shri Singer Purna Das Baul Approaches Suvendu Adhikari Over Alleged Land Encroachment

Padma Shri Baul singer Purna Das Baul alleged at Suvendu Adhikari’s Janata Darbar that his farmland in Birbhum was occupied by influential people despite police complaints. His son pointed towards former TMC leader Anubrata Mondal. Paralympic gold medallist Somnath Malo also sought employment after losing his job following a recruitment scam case.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, September 09, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
Padma Shri Singer Purna Das Baul Approaches Suvendu Adhikari Over Alleged Land Encroachment
Padma Shri Singer Purna Das Baul Approaches Suvendu Adhikari Over Alleged Land Encroachment | X

Kolkata: Padma Shri baul singer Purna Das Baul on Wednesday had visited Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s ‘Janatar Darbar’ to complain that his farmland in Birbhum district had been forcibly occupied by a former Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman and his associates.

Singer raises land complaint

“My farmland since the lockdown in 2020 at Illambazar got occupied by some influential people. Despite several complaints to the police, nothing was done and we didn’t get back the land. I have never thought that such a thing would happen to me,” said the Padma Shri baul singer.

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Though the singer didn’t mention anyone’s name in specific, his son held ‘Keshto Mondal’ behind this scam.

Asked whether he is referring to Anubrata Mondal, who is currently with the ‘rebel’ TMC camp, the singer’s son gave an affirmative nudge.

Paralympic medallist seeks job

On the other hand, Nadia resident Somnath Malo, a gold medallist at the 2002 South Korea Paralympics who is also suffering from blood cancer, had visited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office to demand a job to sustain his family.

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Notably, Malo is one of the people who lost his job after the Supreme Court dismissed 26,000 names due to recruitment scam.

“Atal Bihari Vajpayee had praised me but due to corruption in the TMC regime I had lost my job and I am hopeful that the new Chief Minister will do something,” said Malo.

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