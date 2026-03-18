Outcome OTT Release Date: Everything You Need To Know About Keanu Reeves' Dark-Comedy Film

Outcome OTT Release Date |

Keanu Reeves is set to return to the screen with Outcome, an upcoming dark-comedy film that has already generated significant buzz among fans. Known for his intense action roles, Reeves takes a different route with this project, blending humour with darker, thought-provoking themes. The film is directed by Jonah Hill, and it promises a unique cinematic experience that combines satire, emotion, and character-driven storytelling. The film will skip the theatrical release and will release on OTT in April.

Outcome: OTT streaming details

Outcome is set to be released on Apple TV+, starting from April 10, 2026. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "Keanu Reeves is Hollywood’s biggest star, Reef Hawk. #Outcome — A new film by Jonah Hill, starring Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer and Hill. Coming April 10 to Apple TV."

What is Outcome all about?

Outcome is a dark comedy movie that revolves around a troubled Hollywood actor navigating the complexities of fame, personal struggles, and unexpected events that disrupt his life. The narrative explores themes of identity, redemption, and the consequences of past actions, all presented through a mix of dark humour and drama. Reeves’ performance is expected to showcase his versatility, stepping beyond his usual action-hero persona.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cast and characters

The film features Keanu Reeves as Reef Hawk, Jonah Hill as Ira Slitz, Cameron Diaz as Kyle, Matt Bomer as Xander, Cary Christopher, David Spade as Buddy, Laverne Cox as Virginia Allen Green, Kaia Gerber as Oksana, Roy Wood Jr. as Reverend Leondrus Carter, Susan Lucci as Dinah Hawk, Atsuko Okatsuka as Unis Kim, Martin Scorsese as Richie, and Drew Barrymore, among others. The film is produced by Jonah Hill, Matt Bomer, and Ali Goodwin under the banner of Apple Studios and Strong Baby Productions.

Read Also Good Fortune Out On OTT: Where To Watch Keanu Reeves Fantasy Film

Outcome FAQs:

What is Outcome about?

Outcome is a dark-comedy film that follows a troubled Hollywood actor dealing with fame, personal struggles, and unexpected events that change his life. The story blends humour with emotional and psychological depth.

Who plays the lead role in Outcome?

The film features Keanu Reeves in the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast. It is directed by Jonah Hill.

Who has directed Outcome?

The film is directed by Jonah Hill, marking another significant project in his filmmaking career.

When will Outcome release on OTT?

Outcome is set to be released on Apple TV+, starting April 10.