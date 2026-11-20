Anirudh Ravichander shares wedding pictures with Kaviya Maran | Instagram

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander has shared a series of pictures from his wedding festivities with businesswoman Kaviya Maran, giving fans a glimpse into their celebrations in Greece. The couple tied the knot on November 11 at the luxurious Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel in Athens.

Anirudh Ravichander shares wedding pictures with Kaviya Maran

On Friday, November 20, Anirudh expressed gratitude to fans for their love and blessings. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, he wrote, "Our hearts are full. Your love and blessings mean more to us than words can express. Thank you for making this new beginning even more special. We carry all your love with us."

Check out the new photos:

The newly shared wedding album features several heartwarming moments, including Anirudh and Kaviya posing with superstar Rajinikanth, who is Anirudh's uncle. The pictures also feature other family members and guests.

Meanwhile, the couple is hosting their wedding reception in Chennai at ITC Grand Chola, bringing together friends and family to celebrate their new beginning.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kaviya celebrated their wedding on November 11 through a unique self-respect marriage ceremony, without a priest or traditional Vedic rituals. Instead, the couple declared their commitment to each other and exchanged garlands or rings in the presence of witnesses.

Rooted in the Self-Respect Movement founded by social reformer Periyar E. V. Ramasamy in Tamil Nadu, this form of marriage emphasises equality, dignity and individual choice.

While dating rumours first emerged in 2025 and intensified through 2026, the couple kept their relationship strictly private

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