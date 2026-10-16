OTT Releases This Week- From Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC To Tenzing, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

OTT Releases This Week- From Lokesh Kanagaraj Starrer DC To Tenzing, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch |

The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases are here, including Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC, the biographical film, Tenzing, to Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan show, and more. We have got a compilation of movies and series in various genres, including mystery, thriller, drama, romance and fantasy. Keep on reading to know in detail.

DC: A modern take on Devdas

DC is an action-drama film which was released in theatres on August 7, 2026. The film stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Lokesh Kanagaraj in the lead roles. The film revolves around a low-level rebel and robber haunted by his mother's death. DC from Arun Matheswaran is a reimagination of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's iconic novel Devdas. It is streaming on SonyLIV.

Koffee with Karan returns for season 9

Koffee with Karan is a chat show which has brought together numerous Bollywood stars and captured an ever-changing world of relationships, fame, ambition and celebrity. Season 9 of the show is streaming on JioHotstar.

Enna Villai: A fisherman's legal battle

Enna Vilai is a legal drama written and directed by Sajeev Pazhoor in his directorial debut and produced by Kalamaya Cineverse. The film follows the story of Thavasi (Karunas), a poor fisherman who discovers a valuable gold pendant washed ashore. Instead of stealing it, he goes to the police station to give the chain. But instead of praising him, the police keep the chain but falsely accuse the innocent of theft. It is streaming on Netflix.

Tenzing: The Everest mountaineer's story

Tenzing depicts the real-life story of Tenzing Norgay, the courageous Sherpa mountaineer who achieved fame as the first individual to conquer Mount Everest in 1953 with New Zealander Edmund Hillary. The film had its world premiere at the 53rd Telluride Film Festival on September 4, 2026. It was also screened at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival on September 15. The film is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Disclosure Day: Spielberg's sci-fi thriller

Disclosure Day is a science fiction thriller film directed and produced by Steven Spielberg. The film revolves around a rogue cybersecurity analyst and a local weather forecaster who try to expose a 79-year government cover-up of extraterrestrial life. It is streaming on JioHotstar.