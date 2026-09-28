Reporting Live OTT Release Date Revealed: When And Where To Watch Parineeti Chopra Starrer Investigative Thriller

Reporting Live OTT Release Date Revealed: Where To Watch This Investigative Thriller Film? | Instagram

Set against the context of a sand-mining scheme, Reporting Live examines the consequences when reporters get too near to a narrative that influential individuals wish to suppress. The movie is helmed by Dhruv Tripathi, who has additionally co-penned the script alongside Mihir Jadhav and produced by Partha Kiran Thakur and Joshua Shirsath.

When and where to watch Reporting Live?

Reporting Live is scheduled to premiere on Netflix, starting from October 9, 2026. Alongside Parineeti, the cast includes Deven Bhojani, veteran actor Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain and Shekhar Suman. The streaming giant shared the poster of the film on X and wrote, "Is the risk bigger than the story? Sandhya & Vinod will find out 🗞️🔥 Watch Reporting Live, out 9 October, only on Netflix."

What is Reporting Live about?

The narrative focuses on an ambitious young journalist and an experienced cameraman who start exploring unlawful sand extraction. What begins as a hopeful lead quickly plunges them into the domain of a merciless sand mafia that has much at stake if their operations are uncovered. As the inquiry deepens further into the scheme, the duo discovers they are confronted with a scenario that is significantly more perilous than the narrative they originally intended to cover. The creators of the film characterise Reporting Live as a realistic thriller that places everyday individuals at the heart of its narrative while heightening the suspense surrounding the inquiry.

With journalism at the centre of the narrative, Reporting Live is expected to explore themes such as truth, responsibility, professional challenges and the risks associated with investigative reporting. The thriller format adds an element of suspense as the protagonist attempts to piece together the facts.

Dhruv Tripathi on the journey

Director and co-writer Dhruv Tripathi shares, “Director and co-writer Dhruv Tripathi shares, “It feels incredibly special to finally announce Reporting Live. I’ve lived with this film for seven years, from writing it with Mihir to bringing it to the screen, so seeing it ready to go out into the world is quite surreal. I wanted to make a thriller that feels grounded and real, while never losing sight of the ordinary people at the heart of the story. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to make it with a wonderful cast and crew who brought so much to the film, and I’m really excited for audiences around the world to experience it on Netflix.”

Producer on the film’s vision

Producer Partha Kiran Thakur shares, “The stakes are high, both in the story we are telling and in the scale of its execution. We had a very clear vision for this film, and it has been incredibly fulfilling to see that vision come to life through such a powerful ensemble. Bringing together actors from different generations, each a stalwart in their own craft, was one of the most exciting aspects of the process. We’re particularly thrilled to see Parineeti Chopra and Deven Bhojani come together on screen in a pairing audiences have never seen before, portraying characters that are unlike anything they have played previously.”