OTT Releases This Week- From Ben Affleck's Animals To Reporting Live, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

From Ben Affleck's Animals, Khalifa, To Reporting Live, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch |

The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases are here, including Ben Affleck's Animals, the crime-thriller film, Parineeti's investigative film, Reporting Live, to Prithviraj Sukumaran's Khalifa: The Ruler, and more. We have got a compilation of movies and series in various genres, including mystery, thriller, drama, romance and fantasy. Keep on reading to know in detail.

Animals: A crime thriller

Animals is a crime thriller film starring Ben Affleck in the lead role. The film revolves around a mayoral candidate named Mark Kimball whose life goes just like he imagined, with power, luxury and a family to look after and love. However, things take a sharp turn in his life when his son gets kidnapped, right before the election. The kidnapper demands a massive seven million dollars in cash by that night. What happens when Mark discovers that he and his wife have secretly spent almost all of the family’s money on his political campaign, meaning they do not actually have the ransom cash? What happens next is revealed in the film. It is now streaming on Netflix.

Reporting Live: An investigative drama

Set against the context of a sand-mining scheme, Reporting Live examines the consequences when reporters get too near to a narrative that influential individuals wish to suppress. The movie is helmed by Dhruv Tripathi and stars Parineeti Chopra in the lead role. The film tells the story of an ambitious young journalist and an experienced cameraman who start exploring unlawful sand extraction. It is streaming on Netflix.

Matchbox: The Movie

Matchbox: The Movie is an action-comedy film which narrates the story of a spy and former soldier named Sean Walker who reunites with childhood friends only to be kidnapped by a mysterious group looking for a nuclear warhead. What happens next is revealed in the film. You can watch it on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Take Charge of My Heart

Take Charge of My Heart is a South Korean drama which combines elements of supernatural fantasy, medical drama and romance. The story follows an isolated writer named Na Bo-bae whose life changes when she was struck by lightning as a child, making human touch impossible. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets a cold and calculating executive whose artificial heart is running out of power. K-drama fans can watch it now on Netflix.

Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar: A crime drama

Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar is a crime drama film which is directed by Shahad Nilambur. The film focuses on Aleena Abraham, who decides to join the police force after a DIG offers her a government job for the loss of her martyred husband in a police sting operation. As she joins the police force, Aleena finds herself surrounded by visibly male-dominated officers. She manages to get to know the officers and close fellows.

One day, during night patrolling, they find a suspicious man and follow him, but he tries to run away, which ultimately leads to his arrest by the police officers. When the suspect is brought to the officers in the police station, however, some time later, he still tries to run away, and it ends up in a scuffle over the car keys between the suspect and the police officers, during which he holds Aleena's gun and is fatally shot. He dies on the spot. What Aleena and the officers would do afterwards is revealed in the film. If you loved watching Drishyam, then this movie is for you. It is streaming on Netflix.