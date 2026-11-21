Other Mommy OTT Release: Know Storyline, Streaming Details And More About The Horror Film |

Horror enthusiasts looking for their next unsettling watch have another intriguing title to add to their watchlist. Other Mommy is a horror film that has attracted attention for its eerie premise and psychological elements. The film was released in theatres on October 9, 2026, and received a mixed response from audiences and critics.

Other Mommy OTT release date

Other Mommy, starring Jessica Chastain in the lead role, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, for now, the film is only available to rent, starting from Rs 299.

Storyline of Other Mommy

Other Mommy is based on the horror novel Incidents Around the House by Josh Malerman. Academy Award recipient Jessica Chastain leads a frightening journey into the shadowy life of a young girl, Bela, who develops a bond with a sinister presence in her house that bears an eerie resemblance to her mother. “Other Mommy” turns out to be more than simply a product of the girl’s imagination, evolving into a sinister, manipulative force intent on breaking Bela’s family apart.

The story explores childhood fears, family relationships and the psychological impact of an unexplained presence inside a home.

What makes the film interesting?

Unlike conventional horror stories that rely primarily on jump scares, Other Mommy stands apart from conventional horror films by centring a child's viewpoint on a shape-shifting entity impersonating her mother inside her own fractured family home.

Instead of depending exclusively on conventional monsters, it combines household dysfunction, dreamlike childhood settings and erratic, campy tonal shifts. James Wan served as a producer through his Blumhouse Atomic Monster banner. Principal photography began in May 2025 in Dublin, Ireland.

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