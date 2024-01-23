Oscars 2024: Nisha Pahuja's Indian Documentary To Kill A Tiger Gets Nominated For 96th Academy Awards

Filmmaker Nisha Pahuja's Indian documentary To Kill A Tiger has been nominated for Oscars 2024 in the Documentary Feature Film category.

The nominations for the 96th Oscars were announced on Tuesday evening (January 23) by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie dominated the nominations, receiving the most nods. Other strong contenders for the coveted trophy include Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and the film Poor Things, featuring Emma Stone.

Meanwhile, To Kill A Tiger will compete with other documentaries like Bobi Wine: The People's President, The Eternal Memory, Four Daughters, 20 Days in Mariupol.

True story - these are your Documentary Feature nominees... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/rkkyHDPK8X — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

About To Kill A Tiger

The documentary explores the distressing details of the gangrape of a 13-year-old girl in Jharkhand. It is directed and written by Nisha Pahuja and produced by Nisha Pahuja, David Oppenheim and Cornelia Principe.

The documentary sheds light on the abhorrent crime and delves into the obstacles confronted by the victim's parents as they navigate the arduous journey for justice in the aftermath.

Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel is the documentary's executive-producer along with Mindy Kaling.

The documentary follows the emotional journey of Ranjit, a farmer in Jharkhand, who becomes a catalyst for social change after his 13-year-old daughter falls victim to a gangrape perpetrated by three young men, one of whom is her cousin.

The documentary made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022, where it garnered acclaim and received the Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film.

The 96th edition of the Oscars is set to take place on March 11, a Monday, with the hosting duties entrusted to Jimmy Kimmel.